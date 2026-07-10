On a minuscule four-cent plot of land in Poovattuparamba, Kozhikode, Mohandas and his wife, Lasitha, are rewriting the rules of micro-enterprise. Forced to quit his career as a construction worker due to debilitating back pain, Mohandas refused to let physical limitations curb his ambition. Today, the resilient couple operates five distinct businesses—mushroom cultivation, spawn production, value-added food processing, an aquatic plant nursery, and ornamental fish farming—all within the compact footprint of their home.

What started as a small-scale experiment with milky mushrooms 20 years ago has blossomed into a full-scale family venture. After their marriage, Lasitha joined the business to scale up operations, transitioning to oyster mushrooms and spearheading product development. The terrace of their house now serves as a fully functional mushroom shed and spawn laboratory, housing up to 500 beds. This compact set-up produces an average of 4 kg of fresh mushrooms daily, alongside 150 packets of high-quality mushroom spawn per month, generating a steady supplemental income of ₹7,500.

Image: Karshakashree

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Smart cooling on a budget

With local agricultural initiatives promoting 'mushroom villages', the demand for reliable spawn has surged. However, cultivating oyster mushrooms during harsh Kerala summers is notoriously difficult without high-tech climate control. Rather than investing in prohibitively expensive professional climate systems, Mohandas engineered an affordable alternative. By spending just ₹12,000 on an air cooler and two exhaust fans, he successfully reduced the indoor temperature by 2°C, ensuring uninterrupted production even during peak summer heatwaves.

Image: Karshakashree

Elevating mushroom culinary craft

While most producers limit value addition to standard pickles and cutlets, Lasitha has taken their product range to the next level. Under their home brand, KPM, she produces everything from mushroom mixture and papads to custom-ordered mushroom biryani. Her signature high-protein mushroom mixture features 70% mushrooms combined with chickpea flour, asafoetida, fresh curry leaves, and chilli powder. Local bakeries, cafes, and hotels eagerly stock these snacks. During peak seasons, the couple processes nearly half of their 30 kg weekly harvest into these value-added goods, eliminating any anxiety over selling fresh produce before it spoils.

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Diversified products and steady revenue

The KPM brand has expanded its portfolio to include specialised pickles featuring fish, mussels, prawns, dates, tender mangoes, and garlic. They also produce popular dry chutney powders and a range of squashes and sherbets that are completely free of artificial colours and preservatives. These organic, cottage-industry certified products are sold directly to organic shops, local banks, and schools. By targeting community groups and professionals, the couple spends very little time on marketing, relying instead on a loyal network of repeat customers.

A true family enterprise

The entrepreneurial spirit has naturally rubbed off on their daughters, Prachoditha and Kavyashree. Utilising the small courtyard and balconies, the youngsters manage the aquatic nursery and ornamental fish breeding business to earn their own pocket money, even fulfilling nationwide orders via courier services. Together, these interconnected home-based ventures generate a combined monthly turnover of around ₹70,000.

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Unlocking public opportunities

A significant boost to their business has come from the Indian Railways' 'One Station, One Product' scheme. This central government initiative allows local artisans and small-scale farmers to rent prominent retail stalls at major railway stations for just ₹3,000 for 45 days. Having successfully set up shop twice at Kozhikode Railway Station, Mohandas highly recommends this underutilised platform. He advises fellow farmers and small producers to leverage these stalls by submitting a simple application to their local station masters, calling it an invaluable way to reach a massive customer base with minimal overheads.