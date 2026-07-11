Many regular commuters on the busy Kannur-Kozhikode route would familiarise themselves with MK Abhijit, a 31-year-old private bus driver known for his swift and efficient manoeuvring through traffic. However, in an inspiring turn of events, the man behind the wheel has traded the driver’s cabin for an academic administrator's chamber. Abhijit has officially taken charge as the Vice Principal of Chinmaya School in Kasaragod, proving that relentless hard work can steer life in any desired direction.

For those who frequent the Tavakkara bus stand in Kannur, Abhijit is a well-known face. He has spent years navigating heavy private buses along demanding routes, including Kottiyur-Payyannur and Kannur-Kozhikode. Yet, behind this routine was a deeply held dream of becoming an educator—a goal he quietly nurtured even during the most tiring journeys.

Abhijit's father, Dinesh Babu, who first taught him how to drive, remains his biggest pillar of support.

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Balancing the wheels and the books

Abhijit's journey of self-reliance began during his college days. While pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English at SN College, Kannur, he started driving an auto-rickshaw to fund his education. He would attend classes during the day and drive through the streets of Kannur town during weekends and evenings. His dedication only grew stronger over time. He went on to secure a postgraduate degree in English from IGNOU, followed by a BEd from Bharatiya Vidya Niketan in Palakkad, and eventually an MEd from the School of Pedagogical Sciences at Kannur University.

Alongside his supportive classmates and college friends, Abhijit managed to successfully balance academic goals and part-time driving.

Even as he accumulated academic qualifications, the realities of making ends meet kept him on the road. Six years ago, he took up a job as a heavy vehicle driver on the Kannur-Irikkur-Sreekandapuram route. Right up until his new appointment, he was actively driving a private bus named 'Krithika' on the Kottiyur-Payyannur route. He also briefly worked as an English teacher outside Kerala, gaining valuable pedagogical experience that eventually helped him secure the vice-principalship.

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An unexpected call to the desk

Reflecting on his journey, Abhijit shares that he was actually behind the steering wheel when he received the life-changing phone call confirming his appointment. 'It was not an easy path, but the support of my family, teachers, and peers made it possible to continue my education while working,' he says. His father, Dinesh Babu, was the one who initially taught him how to drive—a skill that ironically paved the path for his academic career.

Today, the atmosphere at the Tavakkara bus stand is celebratory. From fellow bus drivers and conductors to local tea stall owners and mechanics, everyone is beaming with pride over Abhijit’s achievement. His story stands as a brilliant testament to the fact that no obstacle is too big when driven by determination.