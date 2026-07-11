Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of veteran playback singer S Janaki, remembering her as one of the greatest voices in Indian music and highlighting her deep connection with Malayali audiences.

Satheesan said he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of the "legendary singer and South India's Nightingale, S Janaki Amma". He said her soulful voice and emotional depth shaped the golden era of Malayalam cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Though she has left us, her thousands of timeless melodies will live on forever," Satheesan said, extending condolences to her family and millions of fans.

Pinarayi said the passing of S Janaki marked the end of a remarkable era in Indian cinema and music. He noted that although she hailed from another state, her voice had found a special place in every Malayali heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With every song, she gave expression to our deepest emotions and became part of our memories and our lives," Pinarayi said, adding that her music would continue to resonate across generations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also expressed grief over Janaki's demise, describing her as a legendary playback singer who won the hearts of generations with her unique voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay said Janaki, who recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages, had left an indelible mark on Indian music. He added that she would always be remembered for her sweet voice, ability to convey emotions and dedication to music.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan said Janaki's songs would continue to resonate forever, adding that her demise had caused immense sorrow among millions of fans.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth also paid tribute to the singer, saying she had delighted generations with her "honey-sweet voice".

Actor Chiranjeevi remembered Janaki for lending her voice to several unforgettable songs in his films. He said listening to her songs brought back memories of old times and added that her music would continue to inspire future generations.

S Janaki, one of India's most celebrated playback singers, passed away on Saturday at the age of 88.