Alappuzha: A day after a wedding trip from Bengaluru ended in a tragic car crash in Kannur, killing three youths and leaving another critically injured, another road accident claimed the life of a youth in Alappuzha on Saturday night.

Lithin Joji (28), a native of Kuthiyathodu, Kodamthuruthu, died and four others were critically injured after their car crashed into a tarring machine on an under-construction overbridge at Edathua, Eramalloor, around 10.30 pm. The injured have been identified as Praveen, Abhijith, Amal and Aadish, all aged below 30, according to the Aroor police.

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Police have registered a case under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life or causing injury) and Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the driver of the accompanying road roller of the tarring machine.

"The case has been registered based on the statement of the deceased's relatives that the car crashed into the construction vehicle coming from the opposite direction. However, the exact cause of the accident will be ascertained during the investigation, including whether the construction vehicle was parked on the roadside or was in motion, and whether the youths were speeding or driving under the influence of alcohol," police said.

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All five occupants were rushed to nearby hospitals. Lithin was declared brought dead at a hospital in Thuravoor. His body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination. The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.