The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged torture and murder of a 21-year-old medical student from Kerala in Uzbekistan. The victim, Savaria Basanth, was a native of Haripad in Alappuzha district and was pursuing her first-year MBBS at Bukhara State Medical University.

In a statement, the Commission expressed grave concern over allegations that Savaria was physically assaulted, harassed and pressured to convert to another religion before her death.

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The NCW has written to the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP), seeking an expeditious investigation into the case. It has asked the state police to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tashkent, preserve all available evidence, examine applicable legal and extradition mechanisms, and ensure comprehensive support for the victim's family. The Commission has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Kerala DGP within seven days.

Savaria was killed, allegedly following an altercation with a fellow student, on July 3 in Bukhara. Uzbek authorities have taken Sadarul Anam (22), a native of Pulamanthol near Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district and a first-year MBBS student at the same university, into custody in connection with the incident.

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Following Savaria's death, her family alleged that she had been subjected to brutal physical assault and repeatedly pressured to convert to another religion. Based on the family's complaint, Kerala Police registered a case, and a second post-mortem examination was conducted after her body was brought back to the state.

The Commission has also written to the Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan, requesting all necessary assistance in coordinating with local authorities to facilitate the legal process and ensure effective cooperation in the investigation. "The National Commission for Women remains committed to ensuring that justice is pursued through all available legal and diplomatic avenues," the panel said in its statement.