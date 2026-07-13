A 14-year-old boy from Chittur in Palakkad, who had been missing for two days, was traced to Sulur in Tamil Nadu after cycling more than 50 km from his home.

According to the Chittur police, the boy left his home at around 5 am on Saturday. When his family was unable to contact him or determine his whereabouts, they approached the police and filed a missing person's complaint, prompting a search operation.

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"We examined CCTV footage from the area and spotted him travelling along the Palakkad highway at around 7 am on Saturday," a police officer told Onmanorama. "We suspected that he was heading towards Sulur in Tamil Nadu and alerted the Sulur police."

After locating the boy in the area, the Sulur police informed their counterparts in Chittur, who then notified the family.

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Police said the boy covered the distance to Sulur over two days on his bicycle. However, they are yet to ascertain what prompted him to leave home without informing his family.

"So far, we do not know why he went to Sulur. However, a couple of days ago, he had told his mother that he wanted to cycle there," the officer said.

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Police officials, along with the boy's family, have left for Sulur to bring him back home.