The 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a 68-year-old woman from Kozhinjanpara in Palakkad was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Sunday, which remanded him to an observation home for seven days.

The victim, Sarasal, who lived alone at her house in Attayambathi next to the residence of her daughter, Baby, was reported missing on June 10. After failing to trace her for two days, Baby lodged a missing person's complaint with the Kozhinjanpara police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police had earlier arrested 19-year-old Uday Kumar in connection with the case, while the 17-year-old was kept under observation. Following further investigation, the boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Sunday evening, which remanded him to an observation home for seven days. He was later shifted to the juvenile home in Kozhikode.

According to the police, the two youths allegedly took Sarasal to one of their houses with the intention of stealing the gold nose rings she was wearing. They allegedly struck her on the head, wrapped her body in a plastic sheet and burned it in the bathroom. The remains were later buried in a pit dug in the backyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the accused, who were neighbours of the victim, decided to steal her gold after spotting her sitting alone on her verandah. "While Uday Kumar struck the woman on the head, the minor helped drag her into Kumar's house and assisted in covering up the crime. He also took part in burning the body and burying the remains," the police said.

"The case came to light after Sarasal's grandson visited her house to bring her food, as she had fractured her hand. When she could not be found for two consecutive days, her daughter approached the police and filed a missing person's complaint," an Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Palakkad Special Branch told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the investigation, neighbours told police that Uday Kumar had left the area in a car with his brother, sister-in-law and their child on the same day Sarasal went missing.

"We tried contacting them to find out whether they knew anything about her disappearance, but they were initially untraceable," the officer said. "We eventually tracked down Uday Kumar and questioned him, following which he confessed to the crime."

Police said there was initially some confusion over the minor's involvement after Uday Kumar changed his earlier statement while being taken to the crime scene to collect evidence. "Uday Kumar had initially told us that both of them committed the crime together, but later changed his statement. However, when we questioned the 17-year-old separately, he confessed to his role in the murder," the officer said.

Although the boy was initially allowed to leave after questioning, he remained under police observation. After gathering further evidence, police submitted a report to the Juvenile Justice Board, which subsequently remanded him to an observation home.