Palakkad Sessions Court, on Monday, found Chenthamara, 61, guilty of the murder of Sudhakaran and his mother Lakshmi, residents of Nenmara. They were hacked to death at their residence at Pothundi in 2025. Kenneth George, Additional Sessions Judge - IV pronounced Chenthamara guilty, after accepting the prosecution evidence and contentions of his motive to kill Sudhakaran and Lakshmi.

The Judge will deliver the quantum of sentence on July 15. Chenthamara was found guilty of charges pertaining to wrongful restraint and murder.

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Speaking to the media after the verdict was announced, Sudhakaran's and Sajitha's daughters called for Chenthamara to be sentenced to death. "He should be given the appropriate punishment. We have requested that he be hanged," the daughters told the media.

"We lost our father and grandmother. He should receive the punishment he deserves," they added.

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They also said that Chenthamara had told the court to hang him if it wished to, adding that he was not afraid of anything.

Chenthamara, a resident of Boyan Colony House, Thiruthampadam, Pothundi is currently serving jail term after he was convicted of the murder of Sajitha, whom he had killed in 2019.

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Sudhakaran and Lakshmi were murdered on January 27, 2025, in what is said to be an act of premeditated revenge by Chenthamara, who was in jail on charges of murdering Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha, in 2019. He was out on bail when the murders of the mother and son were carried out, and in October 2025, he was convicted for Sajitha's murder.

The prosecution, led by M J Vijayakumar, examined 132 witnesses, of whom 81 were heard by the court. Four witnesses, all close relatives of Chenthamara, turned hostile during the trial. The prosecution has primarily relied on material evidence, including call records, bloodstains and witness statements, to establish the case. It is expected to seek capital punishment for the accused.

The chain of events began on August 31, 2019, when Chenthamara allegedly entered Sajitha's house and hacked her to death. According to the prosecution, he believed Sajitha was responsible for the breakdown of his marriage. He attacked her with a knife, slashing her neck while she was alone at home.

After securing bail on January 27, 2025, Chenthamara allegedly carried out the second attack, killing Sajitha's husband Sudhakaran and his mother Lakshmi, taking the total number of his victims to three.

According to the remand report, Chenthamara told investigators he was satisfied that his plan had succeeded and that he had executed it with meticulous planning. Police said he had purchased the weapon, a billhook knife, used in the crime several days in advance and had attempted to mislead investigators by placing a vial of poison inside the house.