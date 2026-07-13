Malappuram: Police have identified the man who allegedly posted a Facebook video threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a case registered by the Malappuram Cyber Crime Police.

The accused has been identified as Mithun, a resident of Karippott House in Chettippadi, Parappanangadi. According to the police, he uploaded the video on Facebook in which he allegedly threatened the Prime Minister.

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The mobile phone used to record and upload the video has been taken into police custody as evidence. During the investigation, police found that the accused is mentally ill, and he has been admitted to the Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattam, Kozhikode, for treatment.

The threatening video was detected during routine cyber patrolling conducted by the Cyber Crime Police to monitor online offences. The post was immediately removed from Facebook, following which a case was registered against the accused, police informed.

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With the assistance of the Kerala Police Hi-Tech Cell, investigators have also collected details of individuals who allegedly posted provocative and communal comments beneath the video. Legal proceedings are underway to include them as accused in the case, police said.