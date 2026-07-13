Thrissur: A suspected suicide attempt by a family of four near MD College at Pazhanji, Kunnamkulam, claimed the lives of a 50-year-old man and his daughter on Sunday, while his wife and son remain in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Siby (50) and his daughter Aleena (19), residents of Madakkaparambil House near MD College, Aruvayi, Pazhanji. Siby's wife Beena (40) and son Adithyan (18) were found unconscious after allegedly consuming poison and were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

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Siby was found dead inside a well on the family property, while Aleena was found hanging inside the house.

According to the preliminary investigation, severe financial distress is believed to have driven the family to the suspected suicide attempt. Siby had recently returned to Kerala after losing his job abroad.

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Following the incident, a Fire and Rescue Services team led by Assistant Station Officer Benny Mathew from the Kunnamkulam Fire Station reached the spot and recovered Siby's body from the well.

The bodies of Siby and Aleena were shifted to Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Beena and Adithyan were admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, where they continue to receive treatment as they remain in critical condition.

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Police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.