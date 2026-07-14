A slice of Kerala is headed to the cosmos as NASA astronaut Dr Anil Menon prepares for an ambitious eight-month deployment aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Embodying a bridge between Earth-bound medical expertise and frontier space exploration, Dr Menon, who has paternal roots in the town of Ottapalam, Kerala, is scheduled to launch on 14 July 2026. His mission represents a major milestone in human spaceflight, focusing on critical medical research that will pave the way for humanity's eventual journeys to the Moon and Mars.

Dr Menon will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft, operated by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Accompanied by Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, the 49-year-old physician-astronaut will spend approximately 240 days in orbit before returning to Earth in 2027. This premier spaceflight crowns an exceptional career spanning medicine, aviation, and military service.

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From Kerala heritage to stellar heights

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dr Menon is the son of Shankaran Menon (of the KPS Menon lineage) from Kerala and Lisa Samoylenko, a Ukrainian immigrant. Notably, his lineage traces back to Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair, a legendary legal mind who served as the President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council. Academically gifted, Dr Menon graduated from Harvard University in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology, where he researched Huntington's disease. He went on to secure a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University, followed by a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Stanford Medical School in 2006. He subsequently completed dual residencies in emergency medicine and aerospace medicine.

A legacy of service: Polio drives to combat deployments

Dr Menon's dedication to humanitarian causes is as vast as his academic achievements. During his medical training, he spent a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar, actively supporting polio vaccination campaigns across the country. His professional trajectory eventually led him to the military, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force and currently serves as a Colonel in the US Space Force. His active service includes deployment to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as serving with the Himalayan Rescue Association, treating climbers tackling Mount Everest. In 2014, he transitioned his clinical expertise to the space sector by joining NASA as an aerospace medicine specialist and flight surgeon.

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SpaceX’s secret weapon and an astronaut power couple

In 2018, tech billionaire Elon Musk recruited Dr Menon to join SpaceX. As the company’s first medical director, he established the medical infrastructure to support its crewed spaceflight initiatives, playing a critical role in the first commercial flights to orbit. Dr Menon was also deeply involved in the development of SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket system, designed for eventual lunar and Martian voyages. In December 2021, he was selected as a NASA astronaut candidate, completing a grueling two-year training programme in January 2024. Interestingly, space exploration is a family affair; his wife, Anna Menon, is a lead space operations engineer at SpaceX who flew on the high-profile Polaris Dawn commercial space mission in September 2024, performing an orbital space walk. The couple resides in Houston, Texas, with their two children.

Pioneering medical science on the final frontier

During his upcoming eight-month residency on the ISS, Dr Menon will spearhead an array of revolutionary scientific and medical studies. His research portfolio includes evaluating artificial intelligence and augmented reality systems to guide onboard ultrasound diagnostics, allowing future deep-space crews to self-diagnose medical emergencies without ground support. He will also test cutting-edge water-purification technologies capable of producing intravenous (IV) medical fluids directly from the space station's recycled water supply. Additionally, Dr Menon will lead studies investigating how prolonged microgravity affects human cardiovascular structures and oversee experiments focused on growing semiconductor crystals in weightlessness—materials essential for powering next-generation supercomputers, artificial intelligence systems, and high-performance medical hardware on Earth.