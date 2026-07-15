Kozhikode: A fake caller posing as an official from Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi's office allegedly offered a ministerial berth to Elathur MLA Vidya Balakrishnan in exchange for ₹3 crore, prompting a detailed investigation by Cyber wing of police.

Based on a complaint filed by the MLA, the Kozhikode Cyber Cell has launched a detailed probe into the suspected fraud.

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According to the complaint, Balakrishnan received a suspicious WhatsApp call on July 6. The caller introduced himself as "Rajkumar", claiming to be an official in Priyanka Gandhi's office. He allegedly told the MLA that the Kerala Cabinet was likely to be reshuffled and that she could secure a ministerial position by paying ₹3 crore.

The caller also claimed that he had obtained Balakrishnan's phone number through another MP from Kozhikode district. The conversation was conducted entirely in English, says the complaint.

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As the conversation progressed, the MLA grew suspicious about the caller's intentions. Without revealing her doubts, she agreed to the demand for money in order to gather more information.

Immediately after the call, Balakrishnan contacted the MP whom the caller had claimed had shared her phone number. The MP informed her that he, too, had earlier received a similar phone call from a person claiming to be from the AICC headquarters and had shared the contact numbers of two MLAs from Kozhikode district.

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Following this, the MLA and the MP contacted the Congress party headquarters as well as Priyanka Gandhi's office.

Priyanka Gandhi's office confirmed that no such calls had been made by anyone from her office.

Balakrishnan subsequently lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell on July 11. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the WhatsApp call originated from Delhi, and further investigation is underway, says a police source. Meanwhile, the MLA said she did not wish to comment on the matter personally, adding that the Congress party would issue its official response.