Historically prized in traditional medicine, danthapala (scientifically known as Wrightia tinctoria) is a remarkable medicinal plant found across the dry, deciduous forests of India. Renowned for its exceptional healing properties, it is particularly celebrated for its efficacy in managing stubborn skin conditions such as psoriasis and dandruff. Often referred to by various regional names including Ayyappala, Vettupala, Shwetha Kutaja, Dudhi, Sweet Indrajao, and Ivory Wood, almost every part of this plant—from its leaves and bark to its seeds—carries profound therapeutic value.

According to Ayurveda, danthapala possesses bitter and astringent tastes (tikta and kashaya rasa), light and dry qualities (laghu and rooksha guna), and a pungent post-digestive effect (katu vipaka). This unique profile enables it to pacify the Kapha and Pitta doshas, regulate bowel movements, and boost digestive strength. While small, controlled doses are highly beneficial for stomach and liver health, caution is advised as excessive consumption can trigger vomiting and diarrhoea.

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A powerhouse of bio-active compounds

Modern scientific research has validated what traditional healers have known for centuries. Studies confirm that Wrightia tinctoria possesses potent anti-psoriatic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties. The plant is rich in bioactive compounds such as isoricinoleic acid, beta-sitosterol, beta-amyrin, lupeol, rutin, cycloartenin, cycloeucalenol, and wrightiadione. Because of these rich biochemical elements, danthapala remains a flagship ingredient in premium commercial formulations for psoriasis, dandruff, and scalp care, including Ayyappala Keratailam, Psorakot gel, Psorakot soap, and Keshyam oil.

How to make danthapala oil at home

One of the most popular and effective ways to use this herb for chronic skin issues is by preparing a solar-infused oil. To make this at home, crush freshly plucked danthapala leaves and submerge them in pure coconut oil. Place the mixture in direct sunlight for an entire day, allowing the therapeutic properties of the leaves to slowly infuse into the oil. Strain the oil the following morning. Applying this sun-infused oil to the skin helps soothe stubborn psoriasis. For best results, psoriasis patients should apply the oil after bathing, once the skin has been dried thoroughly. Consuming five to eight drops of this oil is also believed to enhance recovery from within.

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Relief from dandruff and scalp itching

If you are struggling with a flaky, itchy scalp, this herbal oil offers an excellent natural solution. Massage the oil gently into the scalp and leave it on for about half an hour before washing it off. This regular ritual not only eliminates stubborn dandruff and reduces itching but also controls hair fall and promotes healthy hair growth.

Diverse health benefits of leaves, bark, and seeds

Beyond skin and hair care, danthapala is highly effective in treating internal ailments. A decoction prepared by boiling 25g of crushed danthapala leaves and bark in 200ml of water down to a concentrated mixture can relieve fever, stomach ache, and diarrhoea when consumed in 25ml doses in the morning and evening. In traditional Unani medicine, the plant is used to pacify Vata and is considered a natural aphrodisiac. Its seeds, known as sweet indrajao, are highly nourishing and are used to build bodily strength. In states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, a traditional remedy for jaundice involves consuming half a teaspoon of fresh leaf juice.

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Natural remedy for toothache and minor wounds

Danthapala also serves as a quick first-aid remedy. Placing a small amount of powdered danthapala leaf directly into a decayed tooth cavity can quickly relieve toothaches. However, care must be taken to prevent the powder from touching the sensitive inner cheeks or gums, as it may cause a burning sensation. Additionally, applying the milky latex or a paste of the leaves helps prevent infections and accelerates the healing of minor wounds and cuts, while a paste made of leaves and bark can be applied to the forehead to soothe severe headaches.

Disclaimer and recommended dosage

The standard recommended dosage for internal consumption is 3g to 6g of the herbal powder, or 30ml to 50ml of the decoction. Please consult a qualified Ayurvedic physician before starting any internal herbal regimen, particularly to ensure proper dosage and avoid potential side effects like vomiting or digestive discomfort.