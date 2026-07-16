Guruvayur: Two elderly residents were injured after a refrigerator exploded inside their house near the Parthasarathy Temple in Guruvayur in the early hours of Thursday.

The injured were identified as Ambika (67) and Kuttappan (76). The incident occurred a little after midnight, when the refrigerator reportedly exploded with a loud bang. The force of the explosion left both occupants with burn injuries. They also experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke that filled the house following the blast.

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Volunteers of the Guruvayur ACTS Ambulance reached the spot after being alerted and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Chavakkad for treatment.

Hospital authorities said the injuries sustained by both victims are not serious and that they are currently under medical care.