Thottakkad: For V J Philip, a resident of Thottakkad, it is not his disability but bureaucratic red tape that has become the biggest barrier to mobility.

Philip, who lost the use of his right leg to polio, has been left in limbo after the Motor Vehicles Department refused to certify a specially modified car that would allow him to drive independently.

A former employee of the Kerala Water Authority office in Kottayam, Philip obtained his driving licence in 2007. He subsequently purchased two cars, both registered with the Changanassery Joint Regional Transport Office, after modifying them to suit his disability. The vehicles were certified by the department as `invalid carriages'.

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About a year ago, Philip bought a new car. Under existing government guidelines, persons with a disability affecting the right leg are permitted to drive vehicles fitted with a specially designed accelerator on the left side. After carrying out the prescribed modifications, he applied to the Changanassery Joint RTO for certification. However, the application has remained pending.

According to Philip, officials have refused to issue the certificate on the grounds that the vehicle has a more powerful engine.

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During the tenure of the previous LDF government, Philip raised the issue with the then Transport Minister. As no action followed, he also submitted another petition to the present Transport Minister through Chandy Oommen, MLA. Despite the renewed representation, the issue remains unresolved.

With his physical condition making it increasingly difficult to travel on his three-wheeler scooter, Philip hopes the authorities will intervene and allow him to use the modified car for his daily commute.



