Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday accused the Kerala government of deliberately paralysing the functioning of the State Waqf Board by siding with petitioners challenging its constitution before the Kerala High Court.

Addressing a press conference, Pinarayi alleged that the government had adopted a stand that had brought the board's functioning to a "complete standstill" and described the High Court's interim order restricting the board's powers as "highly shocking."

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"A serious issue has now arisen regarding the State Waqf Board. The board was reconstituted in February 2026. However, the state government's stand has effectively brought all its activities to a complete halt. In the case before the High Court, the government colluded by siding with the petitioners, leading to the interim order," he said.

The CPM veteran linked the developments to the Centre's amendments to the Waqf Act, alleging that they were part of the Sangh Parivar's agenda.

"It was in 2025 that the Central government completely overhauled the Waqf Act. As part of that amendment, provisions were introduced to include non-Muslims in Waqf Boards," he said.

Pinarayi claimed that non-BJP state governments had opposed the amendments from the outset.

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"Governments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal strongly opposed the controversial provisions of the amended law. Under the new law, non-Muslims have been included in Waqf Boards only in BJP-ruled states. Unfortunately, the Kerala government now appears to be moving in the same direction," he alleged.

He said religious institutions in India have traditionally been administered by members of their respective communities and argued that this practice reflected the country's secular character.

"Institutions associated with different religious communities are generally managed by members of those communities. It is not considered appropriate for followers of other religions to interfere in their administration. The Centre's Waqf amendment departs from this long-standing principle and is therefore unacceptable," Pinarayi said.

On July 15, the Kerala High Court restrained the Kerala State Waqf Board from taking any major decision without the court's prior permission. The court also barred the board from incurring capital expenditure or taking policy decisions without its approval.

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The court further directed the state government to appoint its representative to the board in accordance with the provisions of the United Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act. Until further orders, the board was directed to function under the administration of the Joint Secretary in charge of Waqf affairs.

The interim directions came while the High Court was hearing a batch of public interest litigations, including one filed by BJP leader Shone George, alleging that the board's constitution was illegal as it did not include two non-Muslim members as mandated under the amended law. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on July 22.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the Kerala State Waqf Board's challenge against the High Court's interim order on July 20.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant agreed to urgently list the matter after counsel for the Waqf Board sought an early hearing. The board has challenged the High Court's order restricting its decision-making powers pending adjudication of the petitions.