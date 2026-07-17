For 11-year-old Ashtami, dance has always been about facial expressions and movements of the hand - mudras in dance parlance. This was because, unlike other dancers, her legs were paralysed by Meningomyelocele, a rare condition that affects the spinal cord and, gradually, other parts of the body. Yet, her disability never diminished her love for dance. From an early age, she would sit glued to the television, watching dance programmes and dreaming of performing one day, even as her condition stood in the way.

Her prayers were heard, and life took a beautiful turn when Ashtami met Savitha, a special educator at the GHSS, Pettah. Thiruvananthapuram, where she was a student. Having dedicated her life to children with special needs, Savitha firmly believed that disability should never deny a child any opportunity. That conviction would go on to transform Ashtami's life.

I still remember the little girl who watched other children dance. As a teacher, I couldn’t ignore her look. It was then that I decided to teach her dance through this special technique. Savitha, Special Educator

ADVERTISEMENT

During a dance practice session for children with special needs, Savitha noticed little Ashtami watching eagerly and asked if she wanted to dance.

“I still remember the little girl who watched other children dance. As a teacher, I couldn’t ignore her look. It was then that I decided to teach her dance through this special technique," says Savitha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But, how can I dance with these legs?” asked a surprised Ashtami. In response, Savitha began teaching her dance through hand movements and facial expressions. She sat with Ashtami and taught her to dance in a way that no one could ever have done. The then-nine-year-old loved this dance style and eagerly learned the steps from her teacher. Through this, Ashtami learned Thiruvathira, Oppana and other classical dances.

Ashtami with her teacher Savitha. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Her parents were initially sceptical of the idea. “Though she uses callipers (a medical device used to stabilise weakened or paralysed limbs), she still needs our help. So we were initially reluctant to the idea. However, when we saw her perform and the happiness that she felt while dancing, we decided to support her,” says Saranya, Ashtami’s mother. For her parents, their usual conversations centred around Ashtami’s treatment and their frequent hospital visits. But now, all they can talk about is their daughter’s dance sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashtami’s unique approach to dance soon captivated people. At one instance, after seeing a video of her performance, actress Navya Nair personally contacted her parents. She was impressed with the little girl’s performance and wanted to take Ashtami as her student at her dance school, Mathangi. However, practical difficulties forbade her family from accepting the offer.

Ashtami’s dance has earned her many awards and recognitions. They include the Ujjwala Balyam Puraskaram, an annual award instituted by the Women and Child Development Department of the Government of Kerala to recognise children (aged 6 to 18) who demonstrate exceptional talent in arts, sports, literature, science, or social service. The prestigious state award includes a certificate, a trophy, and a cash prize of ₹ 25,000.

She was honoured by the State police force on Women's Day (2023). She has also appeared on various reality shows and was one of the four children who represented Kerala in the programme Divya Kalashakti, a flagship cultural event organised by the Indian Government’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, held in Hyderabad. She has also participated in school kalolsavams and even a Zumba dance performance.

Astami's other interests include music, for which her teacher, Gayathri, has been supportive. Her father, Praveen, is a U D typist for the Kerala State Planning Board, while her mother, Saranya, is a homemaker.