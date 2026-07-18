Coriander is a staple in most kitchens, bringing a burst of freshness and aroma to a variety of dishes. Fortunately, you do not need an expansive garden to enjoy a steady supply of this flavourful herb. Because home consumption requires only modest quantities, coriander can easily be cultivated in the smallest of spaces, from balconies to kitchen windowsills.

Preparing the perfect soil mix

The foundation of any successful harvest lies in the soil. If you are using fresh garden soil, start by mixing in a little lime and letting it bake in the sun for a couple of days. Remove any large stones and debris, then enrich the soil by blending in cow dung powder, coco peat, a handful of neem cake, and organic compost. Alternatively, you can reuse loose, healthy, pest-free soil from an old grow bag. Just replenish it with some fresh compost and organic manure without overdoing the nutrients.

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Choosing the right container

While grow bags are popular, wide pots or shallow plastic basins are far more practical for growing coriander. These containers are lightweight and easy to relocate, allowing you to shield your delicate plants from torrential rains. Fill your chosen pot about three-quarters full with your prepared potting mix. Moisten the soil thoroughly for three to four days before planting, and give it a final gentle watering on the morning of the day you intend to sow your seeds.

Preparing and sowing the seeds

To speed up germination, gently crush your whole coriander seeds to split them into two halves. You can either soak these split seeds in water overnight or submerge them in strained black tea water for about twenty minutes to boost growth. When you are ready to sow, use your finger to draw a shallow circular trench in the damp soil. Scatter the seeds evenly along this groove, and cover them with a thin layer of processed coco peat. Mist the top layer with water, ensuring the soil remains damp but never soggy, as excess water will rot the seeds.

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Sunlight and watering essentials

Once the tiny green shoots begin to emerge, move your pot to a sunny spot. Placing them under a sunshade or awning ensures they receive plenty of bright sunlight while staying safe from heavy downpours. A lack of adequate sunlight will make the seedlings leggy, weak, and thin. Always water your delicate young sprouts using a gentle spray bottle rather than pouring water directly, as heavy watering can cause the tender stems to bend, collapse, and die.