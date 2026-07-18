Kozhikode: Researchers have discovered a new species of spread-winged damselfly in the Western Ghats, the first addition to the Lestes genus from the mountain range in nearly a century. Named Lestes Paloti, the species has been documented in the International Journal of Odonatology.

Vinayan Nair, a member of the Biodiversity Management Committee of Kurumathur Grama Panchayat in Kannur, a Zoology teacher at Government Girls VHSS, Nadakkavu, and a researcher at Alphonsa College, Pala, first spotted the new species on the laterite plateaus behind Sir Syed College in Taliparamba. The study was led by Dr Maya George of Alphonsa College, Dr Abraham Samuel of the Tropical Institute of Ecological Sciences, Kottayam, and Dr Kalesh Sadasivan of the Travancore Nature History Society.

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The discovery assumes significance as no new Lestes species has been reported from the Western Ghats since British odonatologist Fraser described Lestes malabaricus in 1929. The last species of the genus recorded from India was Lestes garoensis, described by scientist Lahiri in 1987.

The newly identified species has been named in honour of Dr Muhammed Jafer Palot, a scientist with the Zoological Survey of India, in recognition of his contributions to the study and documentation of India's biodiversity.



