Vehicle owners in Kerala can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has greenlit a major policy change allowing vehicle inspections and fitness tests to be conducted at any RTO or Sub-RTO office across the state. This landmark decision, which removes the restriction of having to return to the office where the vehicle was registered, was finalised during a high-level discussion between Minister CP John and various transport and automotive sector organisations.

In a bid to eliminate bureaucratic delays, the state government has also scrapped the requirement for a local police clearance report when applying for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to register vehicles outside Kerala. Instead of visiting police stations, vehicle owners can now simply submit a verification document sourced from the official National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) website, making the inter-state transfer process much faster and hassle-free.

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Upgrades to Kerala Savari and Parivahan portal

The meeting also prioritised key technological upgrades to improve public and operator experiences. The state-backed Kerala Savari online taxi application is set to be restructured so that it offers tangible benefits to all taxi workers across Kerala. Additionally, addressing the frequent technical snags on the central Parivahan portal is high on the agenda, with the state government considering a formal request to the central ministry for a dedicated server exclusive to Kerala to ensure seamless operations.

Standardised licensing and extended public hours

To simplify the learner's licence acquisition process, the department will introduce a standardised, uniform procedure for verifying candidates' dates of birth and address proofs. Public accessibility to MVD offices is also getting a boost; in addition to the existing morning slots, offices will now open their doors to visitors from 4 pm to 5 pm daily. Furthermore, the department has promised to issue high-quality printed driving licences to individuals travelling or relocating abroad, resolving long-standing complaints about poor print quality and recognition issues in foreign countries.