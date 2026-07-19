Thrissur: A 38-year-old man from Assam has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a government school and stealing rice and kitchen utensils used for preparing mid-day meals for students.

The accused, Tajuddin, a native of Goalpara district in Assam, was residing near Vazhoor Temple at Padinjare Vemballur. He was arrested by Mathilakam Police in connection with the burglary at Kothaparambu VVUP School.

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According to police, Tajuddin allegedly entered the school compound, broke open the locks of the storeroom and kitchen, and stole five sacks of rice weighing 50 kg each, totalling 250 kg. He also allegedly took cooking and serving utensils used for preparing food.

The stolen items are estimated to be worth around ₹1 lakh. The theft disrupted the school's mid-day meal programme for students.

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Police said Tajuddin was living with his family at Vemballur and earned a living by collecting and selling scrap materials. During the investigation, police traced the accused and recovered 99.7 kg of the stolen rice from his residence. He was later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.