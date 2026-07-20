The State Crime Branch on Monday arrested Dr M Kodanda Ram, the prime accused in the case related to the alleged suicide of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student of the Kannur Dental College. The arrest came a week after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Nithin (22) was found lying injured on a stone-paved area between the administrative block and the hospital building on the college campus around 1.30 pm on April 10. He was rushed to Kannur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

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Following his death, Nithin's family levelled allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment against two faculty members, Dr Sangeetha Nambiar and Dr M Kodanda Ram. Subsequently, the police registered a case against both of them. Dr Sangeetha was later granted anticipatory bail by the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court-IV, while Dr Ram's plea was rejected. Denying him bail, the court observed that his custodial interrogation was 'necessary to enable the investigating agency to conduct a proper and comprehensive investigation into all relevant circumstances'.

Dr Ram then approached the Kerala High Court, which also dismissed his plea. During the hearing, Justice Badharudeen orally observed that students in medical colleges were often subjected to cruel treatment. The court also suggested constituting a committee to examine such allegations, formulate guidelines and recommend safeguards to prevent similar incidents.

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Dr Ram subsequently moved the Supreme Court. However, the apex court quashed his plea and described the professor's conduct as 'inhuman' and observed that he could not walk away without facing the consequences of his actions.

The case was initially registered at the Chakkarakkal Police Station on April 11. Based on a complaint filed by Nithin's father, Rajan, sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added to the case. On April 29, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar ordered that the investigation be transferred to the State Crime Branch.