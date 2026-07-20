Buying a pre-owned car can be an incredibly smart financial move, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare if you do not know what you are looking at. While certified used-car showrooms typically put their vehicles through rigorous multi-point inspections and even throw in a couple of free services, buying from a private seller or an uncertified dealer requires a much higher degree of vigilance.

If you are taking the private route, your very first stop after shaking hands on a deal should be a trusted, independent service centre. To help you navigate the process without getting ripped off, here is an essential 10-point checklist of things you must inspect, along with the estimated costs of putting things right.

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1. Engine oil and basic fluids

Do not just take the seller’s word for it that the oil was changed recently. Pull out the dipstick to check the colour and consistency of the engine oil. It is highly recommended to flush and replace the engine oil, oil filter, brake fluid, and gear oil immediately. A comprehensive fluid replacement package typically costs around ₹4,500.

2. Spark plugs and compression issues

For petrol cars, unscrewing the spark plugs can reveal hidden engine health secrets. If you notice oily deposits on the plugs, it is a classic sign of worn piston rings—a common issue in neglected vehicles that have crossed the 100,000 km mark. Resolving this requires an engine compression check, and potentially replacing the piston rings or the pistons themselves, which can set you back by about ₹40,000.

3. Braking system efficiency

Never compromise on stopping power. Test the brakes thoroughly and opt for a complete brake overhaul, including replacing the brake fluid. Test the handbrake on a steep incline; if it fails to hold the car securely, the handbrake cable needs adjusting or replacing. Even if it seems fine, lubricating the cables is highly recommended.

4. Suspension and alignment checks

Suspension issues are notorious for making their presence felt only after you have driven the car for a few days. During your test drive, note if the car pulls to one side—this could point to poor tyre alignment or worn control arms, ball joints, and shock absorbers. A heavy clunk over speed bumps indicates strut failure, while metallic squeaks point to worn-out suspension springs.

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To test the suspension statically, press down hard on the fender directly above each wheel. The car should bounce back up and settle in no more than three rebounds; any more, and your shocks are shot. Rubber suspension bushings can also harden or crack, especially in cars that have been sitting idle. Replacing Alto-class bushings costs roughly ₹500 to ₹700, while new shock absorbers start at around ₹1,500.

5. Electrical wiring safety

Sellers often strip out aftermarket accessories like high-end infotainment systems or fog lamps before putting the car on the market. Ensure that any severed or redundant wiring lines have been cleanly insulated with electrical tape. Exposed wires are a major fire hazard.

6. The drive shaft

Take the car to an empty car park, turn the steering wheel completely to one lock, and drive in a circle. If you hear a rhythmic clicking or knocking noise from the front wheels, the constant velocity joints on the drive shaft are worn out and will need replacing.

7. Air filters

A clogged air filter starves the engine of oxygen, disrupting the air-fuel ratio. This leads to incomplete combustion, sluggish performance, and terrible fuel economy. Inspect the air filter and replace it alongside your engine oil.

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8. The clutch slip test

Replacing a clutch is an expensive affair, so test it thoroughly during your drive. Drive the car on a flat stretch of road at around 40 km/h in top gear. Suddenly downshift to third and then second gear while accelerating. If the engine revs up without a corresponding surge in speed—meaning the engine does not immediately grab and slow the car down—the clutch is slipping. A new clutch kit and installation will cost around ₹5,000.

9. Bodywork and hidden rust

Minor scratches and dents should be touched up immediately to prevent moisture from eating into the metal. Pay close attention to the floor pan. Lift the floor mats entirely to check for dampness or signs of water entry, which is a prime catalyst for catastrophic structural rust.

10. Battery, interior, and air conditioning

Check the battery’s health and manufacture date. If the seller claims it is brand new, make sure to ask for the warranty card. Additionally, unless bought from a certified dealer, budget around ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 for a thorough professional interior deep-clean. Don't forget to check the cabin air filter, as neglected cars often have filthy or completely missing AC filters. A complete AC system service, if needed, will cost between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, but it will guarantee fresh, healthy cabin air.