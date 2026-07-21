The Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court on Tuesday will pronounce its verdict on the bail pleas of nine accused in the case related to the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in the state capital on May 27 this year.

The case stems from the alleged assault on ED officials and police personnel during a raid at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's rented residence. The ED was conducting searches as part of a money laundering investigation linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), involving Vijayan's daughter, Veena T.

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Police subsequently registered cases against around 300 identifiable persons, alleging that they had formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons.

In the chargesheet filed in the case against 25 individuals, the court had already rejected the bail pleas of 15 accused on July 7. However, the ninth accused, Harish Kumar, was granted bail after the Special Public Prosecutor Geena Kumari did not oppose his plea. The decision triggered widespread controversy and prompted the state government to replace Geena Kumari as Special Public Prosecutor with A Santhosh Kumar.

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According to the police, investigators have collected scientific, forensic, photographic and videographic evidence from the scene, including glass fragments, soil samples and other material objects. Police have also issued notices to several media organisations seeking video footage of the incident, while more than 40 witnesses have been examined as part of the investigation.

The ED has maintained that the attack was premeditated rather than spontaneous. During the bail proceedings, the investigating officer informed the court that witness statements had been recorded and that most of the weapons allegedly used in the attack had been recovered.

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Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court recently disposed of a public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe into the attack after taking note of the state government's report stating that there had been 'satisfactory progress in the investigation'.

The case has been registered at the Museum Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.