Kochi: A man and his wife have attempted suicide inside a parked ambulance near the Kerala High Court on Tuesday morning, alleging that they had been subjected to prolonged harassment by police officials and a judicial officer.

The couple, identified as Vinu, an ambulance driver from Aluva, and his wife Binsi, were found inside the vehicle around 6.30 am after Ernakulam Central police received information that they were attempting to end their lives.

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According to the police, they rushed to the spot, rescued the couple and shifted them to a nearby government hospital before they were later transferred to a private hospital for further treatment.

While initial reports suggested that the couple had consumed poison, police said preliminary inquiries indicate that they had instead consumed an overdose of sleeping pills.

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“Both of them were conscious when we reached the spot, and they are currently out of danger,” a police officer said.

The police recovered a suicide note from inside the ambulance, which is believed to have been written by the couple before the alleged suicide attempt. A video recorded by Vinu and Binsi inside the vehicle, explaining the reasons behind their decision, has also surfaced on social media.

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According to the suicide note and the video, the couple blamed an ongoing dispute involving one of Vinu’s former partner and acquaintances for driving them to the extreme step.

They alleged that an Aluva-based judicial officer, whom they claimed is a relative of the former partner, along with certain police officers, had been continuously harassing them. The couple further alleged that despite repeatedly presenting what they described as the complete truth about the dispute before the authorities, the facts were deliberately suppressed to cause them harm.

The police said they were alerted to the incident after receiving information from Aluva about a couple inside a parked ambulance near the High Court displaying suicidal behaviour.

Officers immediately reached the scene, secured the couple and arranged emergency medical assistance.

The Central Police have taken custody of the suicide note and the video as part of the investigation. The police said they are examining the allegations raised by the couple and further proceedings are underway.