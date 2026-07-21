Kozhikode: Police have taken a 22-year-old relative into custody in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old man, whose body was found inside his home near the Palayam Vegetable Market in Kozhikode.

The victim, Biju (38), a resident of Puthiya Kovilakam Parambu Nagar, was found dead in the early hours of Sunday, with his family finding him lying in a pool of blood inside his room. A postmortem revealed that Biju had sustained 45 stab wounds, including 18 injuries to the neck, caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

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The case initially sparked speculation that the killing was linked to drug-related activities. However, Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A P Shoukath Ali clarified on Monday that Biju had never filed such complaints with the police.

The investigation later shifted focus after police examined CCTV footage and gathered circumstantial evidence, and investigators concluded that the perpetrator was likely someone familiar with the locality.

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Late Monday night, police took the relative from Kulangarapeedika near Pokkunnu into custody for questioning. According to police sources, the murder is believed to have stemmed from a personal grudge.

Investigators suspect that the young man nursed the grudge after Biju had previously helped family members admit him to a hospital for psychiatric treatment when he was reportedly exhibiting signs of mental illness. Police believe this grievance may have motivated the attack.

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The suspect also attended Biju's funeral, where investigators noticed injuries on his hand. This observation, combined with subsequent surveillance and evidence collected during the investigation, led police to detain him for questioning.