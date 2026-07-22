Kasaragod: Senior Congress leader, former KPCC member, prominent PWD contractor and former Chemnad grama panchayat president Pattuvathil K Moitheen Kutty Haji died at a private hospital in Kasaragod, said the party. He was 92.

He was the father-in-law of Nalapad Ahmed Haris, four-time MLA from Bengaluru's Shanti Nagar Assembly constituency.

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Moitheen Kutty Haji had also served as the manager of Chattanchal Higher Secondary School, patron of the All Kerala Government Contractors' Association, vice-president of the Malabar Islamic Complex and a DCC office-bearer.

He undertook several major construction projects in Kerala and Karnataka, including the Pazhassi Dam project in Kannur, Chandragiri Bridge in Kasaragod and Erinhippuzha Bridge in Kannur.

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Several major contract works in Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts were carried out under his leadership. He also undertook and completed the Padannakkad overbridge, Perumbala Bridge and Niravilpuzha Bridge, among other projects.

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, MLAs Kallatra Mahin, A K M Ashraf and K Neelakandan, former minister C T Ahmed Ali and DCC president P K Faisal were among those who condoled his death.

His wife, Aishabi, predeceased him.

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He is survived by his children, Zubaida, Iqbal (PWD contractor), Tahira and Faisal (contractor), and their spouses K S Habeeb, Haris, Khairunnisa Moosa and Dr Ramees Mahmood.

His siblings are T K Abdul Khader Haji, T K Mahin Haji, Abdullah Haji and Aisha.