New Delhi: Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen has urged the Centre to release around ₹1,500 crore due to the state under the Samagra Shiksha (SSK) scheme without delay, saying the funds should not be linked to the PM SHRI scheme.

Speaking at the meeting of state education ministers in New Delhi on Wednesday, Samsudheen said the pending amount was meant for implementing various education projects in Kerala and requested Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure its early release.

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The minister said students in Kerala should receive the same consideration as students in other states in the spirit of cooperative federalism and called for uninterrupted Central assistance for the state's education sector.

Samsudheen also informed the Centre that Kerala was willing to cooperate with the PM POSHAN scheme. He urged the Union government to extend the mid-day meal programme, which currently covers students up to Class 8, to Plus Two students as well.

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The minister further said Kerala was prepared to include breakfast under the PM POSHAN scheme if the Centre expanded the programme.

The remarks were made during the conference of state education ministers held in the national capital.