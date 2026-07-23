Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including the launch of a women's night bus service in Thiruvananthapuram, a book discussion in Kochi, and a space quiz in Kozhikode.

Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including the launch of a women's night bus service in Thiruvananthapuram, a book discussion in Kochi, and a space quiz in Kozhikode.

Various events are scheduled across Kerala, including the launch of a women's night bus service in Thiruvananthapuram, a book discussion in Kochi, and a space quiz in Kozhikode.