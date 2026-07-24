Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday orally directed the state government to conduct hazard assessments at all ongoing infrastructure projects with terrain similar to the Kalladi tunnel site in Wayanad, where a landslip on July 7 claimed eight lives.

Hearing the suo motu case on disaster management initiated after the 2024 Wayanad landslides, a Division Bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Preeta A K observed that the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) should inspect other vulnerable project sites as well.

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"While you are at this, conduct hazard sweeps of comparable sites. Wayanad is not the only area. Let the Disaster Management Authority have a look at other places also where similar work is going on," the Bench orally observed.

The July 7 landslip occurred at the construction site of the Kalladi tunnel project, also known as the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, which is being constructed to improve connectivity between Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

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During Friday's hearing, Advocate General K Jaju Babu sought 10 days' time to file the State government's response to the report submitted by amicus curiae and senior advocate Ranjith Thampan. The report stated that the disaster was "foreseen".

The court accepted the request and granted the State 10 days to file its affidavit. The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 27.

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Earlier, the High Court had directed the State government to ensure the immediate disbursal of ex gratia compensation to the victims and bear the hospitalisation and treatment expenses of those injured in the landslip.

(With LiveLaw inputs)