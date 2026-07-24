Idukki: Two temporary employees of the Block Resource Centre (BRC) in Kattappana have been dismissed after an audit uncovered financial irregularities amounting to nearly ₹1 crore. The Kattappana Police have registered a case in connection with the suspected embezzlement.

The irregularities first surfaced during an internal audit, which detected the misappropriation of ₹32 lakh. Following the findings, the BRC's accountant and an MIC coordinator were removed from service. Preliminary inquiries suggested that funds allocated under various government schemes had allegedly been siphoned off over the past four years.

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As the issue triggered controversy, the authorities reportedly recovered the initially detected amount from the employees before terminating their services. A subsequent detailed audit, however, found that the total amount embezzled was close to ₹1 crore. Following this, the BRC filed a formal complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against former BRC employees Ashok V Joseph and Anjali Das, both residents of Idukkikkavala in Kattappana. According to the FIR, the two allegedly transferred nearly ₹1 crore from BRC accounts to their personal bank accounts over a four-year period.

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BRC authorities have so far declined to issue an official statement regarding the alleged financial fraud.