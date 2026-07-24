Kia India has officially expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the highly anticipated launch of the Kia Syros EV. Priced at an attractive starting point of ₹13.49 lakh, this new electric SUV marks Kia's second major push into the country's mass-market electric car segment, following the footsteps of its successful EV line-up.

Power, range, and battery performance

The Kia Syros EV is available in two distinct battery pack options to cater to different driving needs: a 42 kWh version and a larger 51.4 kWh variant. Designed for both daily city commutes and longer highway journeys, the 42 kWh battery delivers a driving range of 443 km, while the premium 51.4 kWh battery offers an impressive range of up to 526 km on a single charge. Powered by a single electric motor generating 169 BHP, the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 8.1 seconds.

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Fast charging and innovative ownership packages

To tackle range anxiety, the Kia Syros EV supports 100 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to juice up from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes. For standard charging, it comes equipped with a 10.8 kW onboard AC charger. Additionally, Kia is introducing several industry-first ownership perks to build customer confidence. These include a lifetime battery warranty (valid for 15 years or unlimited kilometres) for the first owner, a 3-year assured buyback programme offering up to 80% of the resale value, and an innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option.

Futuristic cabin and advanced safety features

Inside the cabin, the Syros EV is a tech-lover's dream. The dashboard is dominated by a massive 30-inch panoramic display, which seamlessly integrates a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a dedicated 5-inch climate control interface. Other premium features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, customisable ambient lighting, a 4-way power driver's seat, and highly flexible sliding and reclining rear seats. On the safety front, the SUV comes packed with a 360-degree camera, an integrated dashcam, and a comprehensive suite of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).