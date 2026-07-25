Imagine a bustling agricultural hub where millions of fish splash in pristine ponds, exotic pets play in nearby enclosures, and lush green vegetables thrive alongside golden paddy fields. This is not a description of a mega-cooperative, but the reality of AS Binoy’s integrated farm in Pazhaveedu, Alappuzha. By combining scientific fish breeding with organic farming and pet rearing, Binoy has turned his homestead into a model of highly profitable, self-sustaining agriculture.

A legacy of innovation

Binoy’s journey began 18 years ago, working alongside his father, AP Sashidharan, a veteran fish farmer. Recognising the potential to scale, Binoy decided to shift the focus from raising food fish to breeding high-quality fingerlings (fish seeds). To do this scientifically, he attended training programmes organised by the Kerala State Fisheries Department and the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), and subsequently earned a diploma in Hatchery Technology. Today, his family’s four-acre homestead features 10 specialised breeding and rearing ponds under the banner of Pamba Fish Farm.

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Scaling up fish seed production

Last year alone, Pamba Fish Farm produced a staggering five million (50 lakh) fish seeds. Proving the high quality of his stock, the State Fisheries Department purchased three million (30 lakh) of these fingerlings, while local farmers and wholesale dealers bought the rest. Binoy breeds a diverse range of species to cater to different market demands. Prices range from just 60 paise for a Carp fingerling to ₹60 for the highly prized Giant Gourami. The farm’s roster includes popular varieties such as Catla, Rohu, Grass Carp, Mrigal, Red Tilapia, Chitralada, Malaysian Wallago, Snakehead (Varal), and Pearlspot (Karimeen).

The science of the perfect breed

The breeding process is carefully tailored to each species. Varieties like Tilapia, Pearlspot, and Snakehead breed naturally in dedicated ponds. For other species, Binoy utilises induced breeding techniques in a custom-built spawning pool. The process is remarkably swift: fish spawn within 18 hours, and the eggs hatch within 24 hours. The hatchlings are nurtured for seven days before being moved to the outdoor rearing ponds.

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Meticulous water and feed management

Success in hatchery management lies in the preparation of the ponds. Before introducing a new batch of hatchlings, Binoy empties and sanitises each pond using bleaching powder and lime. After two days, the ponds are refilled with water, and crucial parameters like pH level, water hardness, and ammonia levels are rigorously tested. To create a natural feeding ground, Binoy adds a precise mix of urea, superphosphate, and fresh cow dung to the water. This stimulates the rapid growth of organic phyto- and zooplankton, which serve as the perfect nutritious diet for the tiny hatchlings during their first four days. The fingerlings are raised for a month before being packaged and sold, clearing the ponds for the next cycle.

A masterclass in circular farming

Beyond aquaculture, Binoy has masterfully integrated other agricultural ventures. He cultivates high-yielding paddy on an adjacent eight-acre leased plot and grows fresh vegetables on 28 cents of land. He also utilises the bunds of his fish ponds to grow vegetables in growbags. This system embodies a perfect circular economy: the growbags are filled with the highly fertile organic silt scooped from the bottom of dried ponds, and watered using nutrient-rich pond water. "Because of this, I do not need to buy any external chemical fertilisers or nutrients for my crops," Binoy explains.

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To diversify his income streams, Binoy also breeds and sells exotic pets. His farm is home to Persian cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs, housed in neat enclosures along the pathways. Aspiring farmers or those looking to source high-quality fish seeds can contact AS Binoy on 9846252384.