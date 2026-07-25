Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ in India, bringing performance-oriented plug-in hybrid technology to its luxury line-up. With prices starting at ₹1.45 crore (ex-showroom), the new sports sedan offers an exquisite balance between everyday luxury and track-ready performance.

Power and performance

At the heart of the AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with an advanced 120 kW electric motor. Together, this hybrid powertrain generates a system output of 430 kW (585 hp) and a massive 750 Nm of torque. With the Race Start launch control engaged, temporary peak power jumps to an astonishing 450 kW (612 hp), enabling the sedan to rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but this can be unlocked to 280 km/h with the optional AMG Driver's Package.

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Electric range and charging

Equipped with a 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 28.6 kWh (21.2 kWh usable), the hybrid sedan is capable of pure electric driving at speeds up to 140 km/h. According to WLTP standards, it delivers an all-electric driving range of up to 100 km on a single charge. An 11 kW onboard AC charger is standard.

Advanced driving dynamics

To complement its immense power, the AMG E 53 Hybrid features AMG Ride Control suspension and the variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. Active rear-axle steering is standard, turning the rear wheels opposite to the front by up to 2.5° below 90 km/h for agility, and in the same direction by up to 2.5° above 90 km/h for stability. Active rear-axle steering improves manoeuvrability at low speeds and bolster stability during high-speed cornering. It also benefits from regenerative braking and several customisable driving modes tailored for different driving conditions.

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Premium cabin features

Inside, the car is packed with cutting-edge technology and comfort. It comes equipped with electrically adjustable AMG sports seats in ARTICO man-made leather / MICROCUT microfibre in AMG black, with red contrasting topstitching and AMG-specific seat graphics, are fitted as standard. The MBUX infotainment system carries AMG-specific displays, including AMG Performance and AMG TRACK PACE menus, along with hybrid-specific charging and range displays. The Burmester 4D surround sound system delivers 17 speakers, four exciters and 730 watts of system output, with Dolby Atmos playback. Pull-out sun visors at the front, rear sunblinds and an electric roller blind for the rear windscreen are also offered.

Pricing and bookings

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ is available in two distinct trim levels in India. The Performance Edition is priced at ₹1.45 crore, whilst the Racing Edition carries a price tag of ₹1.48 crore (both prices ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that bookings are now open across all authorised dealerships nationwide, with deliveries set to begin shortly.