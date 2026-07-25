Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has dismissed as "baseless" the CPM's allegation that the UDF-led state government has discontinued its free travel scheme for cancer patients, clarifying that the programme remains operational and that only the renewal of beneficiary cards was temporarily delayed due to a software upgrade.

In a statement, KSRTC said reports claiming that the scheme had been withdrawn were false. It explained that the distribution of renewed cards had been briefly affected while software linked to the scheme was being upgraded. The technical issue has since been resolved, and card issuance has resumed.

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The corporation also clarified that cancer patients holding valid Happy Long Life cards continued to avail of free travel without interruption during the transition period.

Launched in November 2025 under the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, the Happy Long Life scheme offers cancer patients free travel and guaranteed seating on KSRTC services ranging from ordinary to superfast buses.

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The clarification comes after the CPM accused the UDF government of 'effectively dismantling the welfare initiative'.

"A welfare initiative of the LDF Government, the scheme provided free KSRTC travel from Ordinary to Super Fast services, guaranteed seating, and doorstep delivery of the Happy Long Life Card. Today, renewals have been halted, new applicants are left waiting indefinitely, and even basic inquiries go unanswered," the CPM said in a post on X.

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The Left further alleged: "When a government abandons support for cancer patients, it is not administrative failure; it is a failure of compassion."

Rejecting the allegation, KSRTC said the scheme had never been suspended and that the delay was purely technical. It urged the public not to circulate unverified information, warning that such claims create unnecessary confusion, and advised people to rely only on official KSRTC communications for authentic updates.