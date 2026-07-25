Soha Ali Khan wears many hats with grace—she is an accomplished actor, a talented author, and an insightful parent. Born into the illustrious Pataudi family as the daughter of former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, and sister to Saif Ali Khan, Soha has always remained remarkably grounded. Her parenting philosophy, much like her lifestyle, is built on simplicity, mindfulness, and core human values. Married to actor Kunal Kemmu since 2015, the couple has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Through her writings and candid interviews, Soha frequently shares refreshing insights on motherhood and child development.

Letting children experience boredom

In today's fast-paced world, children often have schedules that are busier than those of adults. Between school, extra tuition, specialised coaching, organised hobby sessions, and endless screen time, children rarely have a moment to simply breathe. However, Soha believes that children must be allowed to feel like they have nothing to do. It is during these moments of self-declared boredom that a child’s imagination truly wakes up. Left to their own devices, they invent original games, write stories, draw, and ask curious questions. According to her, boredom is the quiet space where creative thinking and independent problem-solving skills take root.

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Step back from solving every problem

It is a common instinct for modern parents to step in immediately and offer solutions the moment their children encounter a minor hurdle. Soha advocates for a gentler, more hands-off approach. She advises that parents do not need to intervene in every small conflict or difficulty. When children are allowed to navigate age-appropriate challenges independently, they build self-reliance and confidence. Overcoming small obstacles on their own teaches them patience, resilience, and the invaluable life skill of handling setbacks.

Prioritising mental well-being over grades

For Soha, her daughter’s happiness, mental health, and character development take absolute precedence over school report cards. She believes a child’s growth cannot be measured solely by textbooks. Instead, she actively nurtures Inaaya’s personality through reading, exploring nature, spending quality time with family, engaging in imaginative play, and pursuing artistic activities. While Soha is not entirely against digital technology, she is careful not to let screen time consume her daughter’s childhood. While Inaaya is permitted to use tablets or mobile phones occasionally, Soha ensures it is balanced with physical books, real-world social interactions, and dedicated family time.

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The home is the first school

Soha and Kunal Kemmu aim to raise their daughter with a deep sense of humility, empathy, and respect for others. They focus on creating a secure, joyful childhood filled with simple pleasures—shared family meals, quiet reading sessions, outdoor travels, and intimate celebrations. Rather than aiming to be a flawless parent, Soha believes in being a learning parent who grows alongside her child. She openly admits to making mistakes, viewing motherhood not as a stressful competition with others but as a unique, deeply rewarding journey tailored to each individual family.

Disclaimer: The image used alongside this article has been sourced from the Instagram page sakpataudi. It is included solely to provide visual context and enhance the clarity of the report.