Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Saturday decided to appoint Kandararu Brahmadathan of the Thazhamon family, son of the present Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, as the Tantri (chief priest) of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

According to the Board's decision, Brahmadathan will perform the Tantric duties at the hill shrine for the period from Chingam 1, 1202 ME to Karkidakam 31, 1202 ME under the Malayalam calendar.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board at its headquarters. The meeting was attended by Board President K Jayakumar and members Adv K Raju and Adv P D Santhosh Kumar.

The appointment comes amid the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case proceedings before the Kerala High Court. Rajeevaru, who is currently serving as the Sabarimala Tantri, had earlier requested the Board to relieve him of his duties and appoint his son as his successor after he was accused in the case.

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The TDB had informed the High Court that it had no objection to Rajeevaru's request, and the Sabarimala Special Commissioner submitted a report before the court recommending Brahmadathan's appointment along with Rajeevaru's representation.

After considering the report, the High Court sought the state government's stand on the matter and adjourned the case to July 27 to enable the government pleader to obtain instructions.

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Meanwhile, the Devaswom Board constituted a three-member committee to examine Brahmadathan's suitability for the post. The panel concluded that he possesses the required qualifications, experience and competence to serve as the Sabarimala Tantri. With the Board having now formally approved the appointment, it is expected to inform the Kerala High Court of its decision when the matter comes up for hearing on July 27.

Rajeevaru was arrested on January 9, 2026, by a court-ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) for his alleged involvement in the theft case. He spent around 40 days in judicial custody before being released on bail in February. Since his release on bail, Rajeevaru has stayed away from active temple rituals, with his son Brahmadathan representing him at several religious events.