The Kalpakanchery police in Malappuram have arrested three men for murdering their uncle following a long-standing family dispute. The victim was identified as Musthafa (45), a native of Karippol.

The arrested persons were Salmanul Faris, Sakeer Hussain and Sainul Abid, all brothers, and natives of Koodasserypara at Kurumbathur. Their father, Muhammedali, also an accused in the case, was absconding.

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The incident occurred around 10.30 am on Saturday, when Musthafa and his nephew Mujeeb Rahman were travelling from Hajippadi at Koodasserypara to Valanchery in an autorickshaw.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the four accused intercepted the vehicle due to prior enmity. Armed with a sword, wooden sticks and a knife, they attacked the occupants with the intention of killing Musthafa and Mujeeb.

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Police said Sakeer Hussain stabbed Musthafa with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries. Salmanul Faris then attacked Mujeeb with a sword. Mujeeb managed to block the blow with his left hand, suffering an injury to his index finger. The FIR states that had he not defended himself, the attack could have resulted in fatal head injuries.

Meanwhile, Sainul Abid assaulted Mujeeb's uncle Abdulla, who reached the spot on a motorcycle, with a wooden stick, causing a leg fracture and other grievous injuries. Muhammedali brandished a sword at Mujeeb while encouraging and assisting the other accused during the assault, the FIR states.

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The accused also set fire to Abdulla's motorcycle, causing an estimated loss of ₹30,000.

"The accused and the victims have been involved in a long-standing family dispute, which has resulted in multiple criminal cases over the years. All four accused had previously served jail terms in connection with such cases and were later released on bail," a police officer said.

Musthafa's body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, where a postmortem was scheduled for Sunday. "The inquest has been completed, and the body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem," the officer added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 103(1) (murder), 326(f) (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Tirur.