Japanese engineering has long held a global reputation for impeccable build quality, durability, and technological refinement. For motoring enthusiasts who appreciate this meticulous craftsmanship, Honda has imported its highly acclaimed ZR-V to Indian shores. Serving as the brand's premium flagship SUV, this completely built unit (CBU) brings the best of Japanese engineering directly to discerning buyers.

A truly global crossover

The ZR-V is a highly successful global player, currently sold across more than 75 countries. Since its global debut in the US in 2022, Honda has sold over 800,000 units of this stylish crossover worldwide. Built on the celebrated 11th-generation Honda Civic platform, this premium five-seater SUV represents a sophisticated engineering ethos. We got behind the wheel of its hybrid variant to see if it lives up to the hype.

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Sporty crossover design over boxy proportions

Unlike many of its direct competitors in this segment, the ZR-V shrugs off the traditional boxy, upright SUV shape in favour of a highly aerodynamic, sporty crossover silhouette. While it might lack the aggressive, muscular road presence of standard SUVs, its flowing lines and curvaceous profile are guaranteed to turn heads. Up front, a distinct vertical gloss-black grille combined with slim, sharply swept-back LED headlights and L-shaped daytime running lights give the car a purposeful stance. The front bumper features functional air vents and avoids unnecessary chrome accents, prioritising a clean, athletic look instead. Clean body-coloured wheel arches house elegant 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the sleek LED taillights, integrated roof spoiler, and twin exhaust tips complete its premium, sporty aesthetic. Measuring over 4.5 metres in length and 1.8 metres in width, the SUV is offered in four distinct exterior colour options.

Sophisticated, driver-focused cabin

Step inside, and you are immediately greeted by a premium, tactile environment with exemplary fit and finish. Soft-touch materials are generously used across the dashboard and door panels, reflecting high-quality Japanese assembly. Atop the dashboard sits a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display. While it features welcome physical buttons for easy navigation, its screen size and user interface feel slightly dated compared to modern segment standards. A striking honeycomb mesh design runs across the width of the dashboard, neatly integrating the air vents and adding a touch of Civic-inspired class. Beneath this, tactile physical dials control the dual-zone climate control. In the center console, the traditional gear lever is replaced by sleek, modern button selectors for the drive modes, parking brake, and transmission gears.

The driver gets a highly informative 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster that displays crucial trip data, battery status, and hybrid energy flow diagrams. Entertainment is handled by an immersive 12-speaker Bose audio system. Both front seats are electrically adjustable (8-way for the driver with memory function, and 4-way for the passenger) but unfortunately miss out on a cooling ventilation function. Interior storage is exceptionally well thought out, featuring a large glovebox, deep door pockets, and a clever split-level storage area underneath the central floating console. Space in the rear is respectable with generous legroom for three passengers, though the lower seat cushion means under-thigh support is slightly compromised. Taller passengers over six feet might also find headroom a tad tight due to the stylish, sloping rear roofline.

Features and convenience

The Honda ZR-V comes packed with premium features, including a 10.2-inch digital cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium Bose sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, an electronic parking brake, and a gesture-controlled electric tailgate. However, Indian buyers might miss premium features such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, which are not offered on this model. Cargo space is extremely generous, expanding to a cavernous 1,313 litres with the 60:40 rear seats folded flat. However, because the hybrid battery is housed beneath the boot floor, there is no additional under-floor storage and no spare wheel provided.

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Uncompromised safety with Honda Sensing

Safety is a major highlight for the ZR-V. The SUV is equipped with eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-start and hill-descent assist, traction control, and ISOFIX child-seat anchors. Furthermore, it benefits from Level 2 ADAS capabilities via the Honda Sensing suite, which includes collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

Slick performance with Civic DNA

Because it shares its platform with the superb 11th-generation Civic sedan, the ZR-V handles more like an agile, low-slung sedan than a top-heavy SUV. Under the bonnet lies a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine coupled with dual electric motors, generating a combined output of 184 PS and 315 Nm of peak torque. Paired with an advanced e-CVT automatic gearbox driving the front wheels, the instant electric torque propels the crossover from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 7.9 seconds.

At start-up and lower speeds, the ZR-V prioritises electric-only driving, delivering near-silent and highly responsive acceleration. However, unlike some rivals, the driver cannot manually force it into pure EV mode; the onboard computer determines the most efficient power delivery. Press the accelerator harder, and the petrol engine seamlessly starts up to act as a generator, charging the battery while the electric motor continues to power the wheels. At highway cruising speeds, the system locks a clutch to let the petrol engine drive the wheels directly, with the electric motor providing assistance when needed. Drivers can switch between Eco, Normal, and Sport modes, while steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters allow them to adjust the levels of regenerative braking. Stopping power is strong and predictable, thanks to disc brakes on all four wheels.

Excellent fuel economy

Thanks to Honda's highly efficient dual-motor hybrid setup, the ZR-V boasts an outstanding rated fuel efficiency of 22.80 km/l. Under real-world driving conditions, this hybrid system is expected to deliver highly economical running costs.

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Impeccable ride and handling

During a dynamic track test at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, the ZR-V put on a stellar performance. It showcased brilliant high-speed stability and poise, allowing the driver to tackle high-speed corners with absolute confidence. The steering is beautifully weighted, direct, and communicative, while body roll is kept to an absolute minimum.

The positives

1. Premium Japanese build quality: Flawless fit and finish with European-inspired crossover styling.

2. Strong and efficient hybrid engine: Punchy, instant electric torque combined with superb fuel efficiency.

3. Sedan-like dynamics: Inherits the exceptional stability, agility, and handling of the Civic platform.

4. Serene cabin experience: Low NVH levels aided by acoustic windshield glass and a superb 12-speaker Bose audio system.

5. Top-tier safety and warranty: Equipped with 8 airbags, robust Level 2 ADAS, and a reassuring 8-year/160,000 km hybrid battery warranty.

The negatives

1. Missing features: Lacks highly demanded Indian market features like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats.

2. Rear seat comfort: Under-thigh support is slightly lacking on the rear bench.

3. Small screen: The 9-inch infotainment screen is small by modern luxury standards.

4. Design & utility: The low-slung crossover design may not appeal to buyers seeking a towering SUV stance; there is no spare tyre.

Verdict

If your primary requirement is a boxy, towering SUV with an aggressive road presence, the sleek Honda ZR-V might not tick all your boxes. However, for those who value precise driving dynamics, exceptional hybrid efficiency, Japanese refinement, and top-tier ride comfort, this premium imported crossover makes for an incredibly compelling choice.