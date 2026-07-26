The traditional adage advises against pinning all hopes on a single seed, but a progressive farmer from Thrissur has turned that wisdom on its head. In just three short months, James Kappani has achieved what many agricultural experts deemed impossible: successfully cultivating high-quality saffron seeds right here in Kerala's humid tropical climate.

Hailing from Puthoor, James has transformed his terrace into a high-tech agricultural haven. From an initial stock of 110 kg of seeds, he has successfully produced 320 kg of premium-quality planting material. In the world of saffron cultivation, seed propagation is widely considered the most complex and delicate phase. Having wrapped up his first successful saffron harvest last year, James turned his expertise towards self-sufficiency by producing his own seeds.

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By carefully monitoring soil nutrition and moisture, James has produced healthy corms, with each seed weighing upwards of 7 grams—a critical threshold scientifically proven to yield the finest quality saffron threads. "Succeeding in saffron seed production under Kerala's climate conditions is a massive milestone for us," James explains.

Representative image of premium saffron. Photo Credit: Emily_M_Wilson/istockphoto

Replicating Kashmir's winter in Thrissur

The journey began with an automated 150-square-foot room on his terrace. Inside, James set up a climate-control system that could replicate the freezing winters of Srinagar, dynamically adjusting the indoor temperature between 4°C and 35°C to match the crop's natural growth cycle. From his trial run using 10 kg of seeds last year, he harvested 12 grams of pure, premium saffron. To make the project commercially viable, he began exploring value-added products, successfully launching saffron-infused honey, baby oil, almond oil, and herbal bath soaps.

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From Saudi Arabia's cooling systems to saffron fields

James's path to saffron farming was paved by a unique blend of professional expertise and travel. Having spent 20 years in Saudi Arabia working in the industrial air conditioning sector, he returned to Kerala with a desire to start an innovative business. He initially stepped into vegetable cultivation and exports. However, a family vacation to Pampore, the renowned 'Saffron City' in Kashmir, changed everything. Seeing the vibrant purple blooms, James wondered if his background in climate control and refrigeration could help recreate Kashmir's cold environment back home in Kerala.

He spent months studying the crop, visiting the Saffron Research Center in Pampore, interacting with traditional Kashmiri farmers, and analysing high-tech indoor farms in other states. By adapting soil elements and feeding regimes to mirror the natural Kashmiri terroir, James has proved that technology can successfully bridge the gap between distant geographical regions, opening up exciting new frontiers for high-value spice farming in Kerala.