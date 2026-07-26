A Thiruvananthapuram native was murdered in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon after he was attacked, allegedly by his neighbour and three others in a clash stemming from a previous enmity. The victim was identified as Visakh, a native of Vanchiyoor.

Following the incident, the Vanchiyoor police registered a case against four persons, including Visakh's neighbour Pradeep, based on a complaint lodged by Visakh's mother, Kumari. The accused were booked under Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 2 pm on Chambakkada Nalumukku Road, where the accused stabbed Visakh on his hands and legs with the intention of killing him over a pre-existing rivalry.

Following the attack, local residents rushed Visakh to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. However, he was declared brought dead.

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The police have launched an investigation into the incident. "We have inspected the scene and collected samples. They will undergo scientific examination, based on which further action will be taken," the police said.

"The body has also been sent for autopsy, and we are awaiting the report for further details," they added.

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The accused have gone into hiding, and efforts are under way to trace and apprehend them.