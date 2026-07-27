Kannur: For the first time, the Forest Department is preparing to capture and relocate an elephant from Aralam Farm, where at least 18 people have been killed in elephant attacks since 2012.

The elephant, identified as KM1, or ‘Kannur Makhna-1’, is a young tuskless male, suspected of being responsible for at least three deaths and two attacks on Forest Department vehicles in the tribal settlement.

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The Chief Wildlife Warden has ordered that KM1 be captured, fitted with a radio collar and released into a larger natural landscape, away from human settlement, said Kannur Divisional Forest Officer K Saji. "Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary is a small forest. It can be relocated to a larger landscape such as Wayanad, Parambikulam or Thekkady wildlife sanctuaries," he said.

The elephant is estimated to be 20 to 25 years old, said the DFO. "KM1's behaviour is unusual for a makhna," said Saji. A makhna is a male Asian elephant born without prominent tusks. Some may have only tiny, barely noticeable teeth known as tushes. Despite lacking large tusks, makhnas can grow as large and powerful as tusked male elephants.

KM1 is the largest tuskless male among the elephants that have been entering the Aralam Farm since 2008. "But tuskless male elephants are usually shy. But this one keeps charging at us when we try to chase it away. That's why we suspect it may have some physical problem," he said. That may be why it is not leaving human habitation, he said. “But when an elephant turns violent, the only option is to capture it and relocate it.”

The latest decision follows a series of incidents involving KM1. On June 27, the elephant charged at and overturned a Rapid Response Team (RRT) jeep at Valayamchal in Block 9 of Aralam Farm. The jeep, carrying five Forest Department employees, was stationary around 5.30 am when the elephant attacked it, Deputy Forest Range Officer M Shainy Kumar said.

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It was the second attack on an RRT vehicle in a week. The Forest Department believes KM1 was behind both attacks.

The department has also linked the elephant to the death of Aneesh, a daily-wage labourer from Block 10, who was found dead in Aralam on February 27. His body bore signs consistent with having been thrown to the ground by an elephant. An examination of footprints found at the site confirmed that they belonged to KM1, according to a Forest Department report.

Saji said the same elephant was also suspected to have killed an elderly couple last year. Leela (75) and her 80-year-old husband Velli were trampled to death in Block 13 on February 23, 2025. If the suspicions are confirmed, KM1 may have been involved in three deaths. It has also allegedly caused extensive damage to crops.

Preparation begins

Aralam Farm, on the fringes of the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur's Iritty taluk, was developed as a tribal rehabilitation project. Around 3,335 tribal families were allotted one acre of land each. But residents say the settlement was never adequately protected from elephant incursions.

The elephant named KM1. Photo: Kerala Forest Department

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Herds from the adjoining sanctuary have been able to move freely through the farm, turning what was intended to be a rehabilitation project into one of Kerala's worst human-elephant conflict zones. At least 18 people have been killed in elephant attacks in Aralam Farm since 2012.

Despite the long history of fatal attacks, the proposed capture and relocation of KM1 marks a significant departure from the Forest Department's earlier approach to the area.

Officials said the Forest Department has begun preparations to tranquilise and capture KM1. The Chief Wildlife Warden has granted permission for the operation under Section 11(1)(a) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which allows the officers to order the killing or capturing of a protected animal if it is hurt, sick or becomes dangerous to human lives.

Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sunny Joseph said the operation would be conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

On Monday, July 27, a special preliminary meeting was held under the chairmanship of B N Anjankumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Northern Circle, to coordinate the operation and assess the preparations. An advisory committee has been formed to oversee the safe chemical immobilisation of the elephant. A field operating team comprising experts has also been finalised.

KM1 will be monitored

A special team led by RRT veterinary doctor Dr Elias Rowther will monitor KM1's health and behaviour before the operation. Saji said the elephant's physical condition would be closely assessed before it is tranquilised.

The Chief Conservator of Forests, Northern Circle, Kannur, will supervise the operation, while the Kannur DFO will coordinate the mission and subsequent procedures. The Chief Forest Veterinary Officer and the Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer, Kannur, will also be involved.

Once captured, KM1 will be fitted with a radio collar so that its movements can be monitored after its release.

The preparatory meeting was attended by CCF B N Anjankumar, Kannur DFO K Saji, Aralam Wildlife Warden Ratheesan V, ACF G Pradeep, ACF (SIP) M P Raveendranathan, Assistant Wildlife Warden Remya Raghavan, Kottiyoor RFO Nithinraj T and veterinary surgeon Dr Elias Rowther B.