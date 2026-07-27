Jeep has expanded its India lineup with the launch of the Meridian 85th anniversary edition, priced at ₹36.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Celebrating a major milestone, this premium seven-seater SUV is an ultra-exclusive offering, with only 85 units allocated for the Indian market. Bookings have officially commenced across authorised Jeep dealerships and through the brand’s official website.

Exclusive design and customisation packs

Based on the top-of-the-line Overland trim, this anniversary special sets itself apart with several exclusive aesthetic touches. On the outside, it is fitted with gloss-black 18-inch alloy wheels, unique anniversary badges on the wheel centre caps, and distinctive 85th Anniversary Edition decals gracing both the front doors and the tailgate. Customers can choose from a range of sophisticated exterior colours, including Pearl White, Techno Metallic Green, Velvet Red, Grigio Magnesio, and Brilliant Black.

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Inside, the cabin features a premium all-black theme elevated by Mayan Gold accents and contrast stitching on the dashboard, lending it a far more upscale feel than the standard model. For owners looking to personalise their ride further, Jeep is offering the curated 85th Anniversary AXS package. This customisation pack adds exclusive accessories, including premium carpet floor mats, ambient lighting, unique decal kits, and an illumination package designed for the panoramic sunroof.

Cutting-edge AI integration and mechanical specs

Along with the celebration-spec model, Jeep India has introduced the CARA AI voice assistant to the Meridian lineup for the first time. Offering seamless voice-controlled interactions across 52 languages, CARA manages navigation, temperature adjustments, phone calls, music, and several other vehicle features. With the inclusion of this technology as standard, the entry price for the regular Jeep Meridian now starts at ₹30.45 lakh, reflecting a modest ₹45,000 price hike across other variants.

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Under the bonnet, the Meridian 85th anniversary edition remains mechanically identical to the standard car. Powering the SUV is the reliable 2.0-litre diesel engine, putting out a robust 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This power unit is mated to a slick nine-speed automatic transmission, with the option of a capable 4x4 drivetrain for those adventurous weekend getaways.