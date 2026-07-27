Kochi: A Civil Police Officer (CPO) attached to Vadakkekkara Police Station has gone missing after leaving his residence in Munambam in Kochi, prompting Munambam police to register a missing person case and launch a search.

The missing officer has been identified as Anjith (41), a resident of Thundippuram in Kuzhuppilly village. According to Munambam police, he left his house at around 9 am on Saturday and did not return or contact his family, following which his wife, Greeshma (29), approached the police and lodged a complaint.

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Based on her complaint, Munambam police registered a case under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act (missing person). According to police sources, preliminary investigation indicated that the officer had left home following a minor domestic dispute.

“It was the result of domestic friction. Earlier too, he would occasionally leave home for a short while after family disagreements, but he had never switched off his mobile phone. This time, when he remained unreachable on the phone, his family became worried and lodged a missing complaint,” police said.

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During the investigation, officers traced Anjith's movements towards the Kodungallur region. Although his primary mobile phone remained switched off for most of the period, police said he briefly turned it on on the afternoon of Sunday to make a few calls, during which he informed family members that he would return the following day.

“We tracked his movements by identifying an auto-rickshaw driver who had transported him. Officers then conducted local inquiries at the place where he was dropped. During the course of the investigation, police also found that Anjith had used borrowed mobile phones from local residents to contact his elder brother and close friends, assuring them that he was safe,” said a police officer.

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The police said he is expected to appear before the station on Monday. “As of yesterday evening, he is safe and unharmed according to the statements from those whom he contacted on the phone. He told them he would return today and appear before the police. However, we have resumed the search for him today morning,” the officer said.