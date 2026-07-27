A Marthoma church near Mankuzhipadi in Mallappally, Pathanamthitta, has reported theft of a granite slab from one of its tombs. The theft came to light when devotees returned after the Sunday prayer.

The granite slab was placed on top of the tomb, and other slabs were placed below it as well. The slab is estimated to be four to five inches thick. Additionally, the inloader carriers used to transport these slabs have gone missing.

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The carriers were sent by a granite company while it was transporting granite slabs for the church's renovation, which was completed two years ago. "The slab could have been transported via the carriers. There is no way a single person could have carried out this theft," said advocate Prasad George, a parishioner of the church. A probe has been launched by the Keezhvaipur Police Station.