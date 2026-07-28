Many of us love decorating our living spaces with indoor plants to add a touch of greenery and invite positive energy. However, if you notice lines of ants marching across your sofa or kitchen counters, your beloved houseplants might be the culprits. Often without realising it, we provide the perfect sanctuary for these tiny invaders. Ants are naturally drawn to excess moisture, the sweet secretions of plants, and the sap-sucking pests that feed on them.

Money plants

Because pothos or money plants are incredibly low-maintenance, they are often tucked away in quiet corners and forgotten. However, when the soil in these pots remains damp for too long, it becomes a prime nesting ground for ants. Furthermore, neglected money plants are highly susceptible to scale insects. These pests feed on the plant and excrete a sugary substance known as honeydew, which ants find irresistible. To prevent this, always ensure the top layer of soil is completely dry before watering again.

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Hibiscus

Whether kept on a balcony or grown as an indoor accent, hibiscus is a favourite amongst gardeners—and ants. Hibiscus plants feature specialised glands called extrafloral nectaries on their leaves, young shoots, and calyces. These glands secrete a sugary fluid independent of flowering. Research indicates that over 66 plant families worldwide produce this nectar specifically to recruit ants for defence. If you spot ants patrolling your hibiscus, they are simply harvesting this natural treat. Regularly inspect the foliage to keep their numbers in check.

Ferns

Ferns thrive in high-humidity environments, making them a natural magnet for ants. Consistently moist soil provides a comfortable habitat for colonies to nest. Additionally, certain fern species possess extrafloral nectaries at the base of their fronds. According to a study published in the journal Arthropod-Plant Interactions, ants frequently gather around these bases to feed on the sugar-rich fluid. To deter them, ensure your pots have excellent drainage and never allow excess water to pool in the drip trays.

Representative Image. Photo Credit: RHJ/istockphoto

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Succulents

It seems unlikely that succulents, which require very little water, would attract ants, but the issue lies in the soil and accompanying pests. Over time, the dry, undisturbed soil in older succulent pots becomes an ideal, undisturbed nesting site. More importantly, succulents are prone to mealybug infestations. Mealybugs secrete sticky honeydew, establishing a mutualistic relationship with ants, as highlighted in several Ecological Research papers. Regularly cleaning the soil surface and checking the undersides of leaves will help prevent this.

Peace lilies

Peace lilies flourish in low-light conditions and hold moisture in their soil for extended periods, creating a damp, shaded environment that ants love. In warm indoor conditions, these plants are also prone to aphid attacks. Aphids produce sweet honeydew, which acts as a major food source for ants. To break this cycle, wipe the leaves of your peace lily regularly with a damp microfibre cloth to remove any sticky residues and pests.

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Roses

Grown on sunny windowsills or balconies, roses are highly attractive to ants due to frequent aphid infestations. A study published by Redalyc reveals a fascinating mutualism: ants actively protect aphids from natural predators like ladybirds in exchange for a steady supply of honeydew. If you notice ants climbing your rose bushes, inspect the stems and leaf undersides for aphids and treat them immediately.

Curry leaf plants

A staple in kitchen gardens and balconies, the curry leaf plant often suffers from overwatering, making its damp soil an appealing nesting spot. During warmer months, these plants are also targeted by scale insects. According to research in AoB Plants, plants sometimes recruit ants as a defensive response against herbivores. To manage this naturally, spray the stems and leaves with a diluted neem oil solution once a month.

Simple ways to keep ants away from your plants

You do not need to discard your beloved green companions to resolve an ant problem. Here are four simple, natural ways to tackle the issue:



1. Cinnamon powder: Ants despise the strong scent of cinnamon. Sprinkle a generous amount of ground cinnamon on the topsoil or around the base of the pot to create an effective natural barrier.



2. Neem oil spray: Eliminate sap-sucking pests by spraying the leaves with a mixture of neem oil and a few drops of mild liquid soap. Getting rid of the pests eliminates the honeydew that attracts ants in the first place.



3. Manage your watering schedule: Avoid overwatering and ensure your pots have proper drainage. Letting the soil dry out slightly between waterings makes it far less hospitable for nesting.



4. Keep leaves clean: Wipe the foliage of your plants once a week with a damp cotton cloth. This simple routine removes dust, early-stage pests, and any sugary residues that might draw ants inside.

While indoor plants add exceptional beauty and improve air quality, maintaining a proper watering routine and monitoring for pests are essential to keeping both your plants and your home pest-free.