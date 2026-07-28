Idukki: First a leopard, and then a bear. Residents of Chottupara are living in fear of what could be next.

It was barely a month ago that a leopard entered the premises of Anand in Muthaiyan Colony, Chottupara, under Kumily grama panchayat and killed one of his goats. On Tuesday, CCTV visuals from the early hours show a bear attempting the same, this attacking Anand's pet dog instead of a goat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bear is learned to have entered the house compound around 1 am. Family members rushed outside after hearing the pet dog barking continuously and spotted the bear, which fled into the nearby forest after the residents raised an alarm.

Around eight families living in Muthaiyan Colony, located near the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, are now afraid of which wild animal might come next. Forest officials visited the site and conducted an inspection. Although the Forest Department has initiated measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras, residents say recurring wildlife incursions continue to pose a serious threat.

Officials said monitoring in the area would be intensified to prevent further incidents.