Chief Minister V D Satheesan has written to his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Joseph Vijay seeking his personal intervention to ensure the uninterrupted supply of stone aggregates from Tamil Nadu for the implementation of National Highway projects in the state.

Referring to Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Notification dated July 9, 2026, Satheesan said it introduced provisions regulating the inter-state movement of stone aggregates from the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari to Kerala. As a result, the movement of stone aggregates to Kerala has been significantly affected.

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He pointed out that these three districts have traditionally been the principal source of stone aggregates required for the execution of several National Highway projects in Kerala, as the state has limited availability of suitable stone aggregates for large-scale infrastructure works.

According to him, the restrictions on inter-state transportation have adversely impacted the supply chain, disrupted construction activities and pose a serious risk of delays in the completion of several strategically important projects.

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The Chief Minister said the National Highway projects are of immense significance not only to Kerala but also to the southern region as a whole. He said the projects are expected to strengthen regional connectivity, improve logistics efficiency, facilitate trade and tourism, and enhance access to important economic hubs in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

He further said the projects would provide seamless connectivity to the Vizhinjam International Seaport and the International Container Transhipment Terminal at Vallarpadam, contributing significantly to the economic growth and competitiveness of southern India.

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Satheesan said he fully appreciated the objectives behind the Tamil Nadu government's policy and the need to ensure the sustainable management of natural resources. At the same time, he expressed confidence that a balanced approach could be evolved to accommodate the legitimate requirements of nationally important infrastructure projects without compromising Tamil Nadu's policy objectives.

In this context, the Kerala Chief Minister requested Vijay to consider granting suitable relaxation or evolving an appropriate mechanism to facilitate the uninterrupted transportation of stone aggregates required exclusively for the ongoing National Highway and other nationally significant infrastructure projects in Kerala.

He said such a measure would greatly assist in ensuring the timely completion of these projects and further reinforce the spirit of cooperation that has always characterised the relationship between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Expressing confidence that the Tamil Nadu government would extend its fullest cooperation in resolving the matter expeditiously, Satheesan said he looked forward to Vijay's kind consideration and a positive response.