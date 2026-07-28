Just over a year since India rolled out E20 petrol (a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% fossil fuel), motorists are facing a quiet crisis. What was pitched as a green revolution is turning into a financial headache, with car owners reporting severe mileage drops and mounting repair bills. While the government champions the transition, a nationwide survey has laid bare the stark reality of running older vehicles on ethanol-heavy fuel.

The LocalCircles survey reveals widespread pain

According to a comprehensive study by community platform LocalCircles, which gathered feedback from over 45,000 pre-2023 petrol vehicle owners across 309 districts, the impact is severe. An overwhelming 67% of respondents reported a fuel efficiency drop of 10% or more since the beginning of 2025. Strikingly, one in four motorists witnessed their mileage plummet by over 20%. Only 13% of those surveyed reported no change in their vehicle's efficiency, proving that the drop is systemic rather than anecdotal.

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Rising engine wear and maintenance costs

Beyond the pain at the fuel pump, vehicle durability is taking a massive hit. Around 45% of owners of pre-2023 vehicles complained of accelerated wear and tear to critical engine components, including the fuel line, fuel pump, fuel injectors, and fuel tanks. This marks a sharp escalation from May 2026, when only 29% of respondents complained of similar issues. Common physical symptoms reported by motorists include intense engine juddering, unstable idling, cold-start difficulties, and a noticeable loss of acceleration.

Even newer E20-compliant cars are struggling

One might assume that newer cars built specifically to handle E20 blends would fare better, but the survey data suggests otherwise. Out of more than 22,000 responses from owners of vehicles manufactured in 2023 and 2024—which manufacturers certify as E20-compatible—59% still reported a mileage drop exceeding 10%. Of these, a quarter faced drops of more than 20%. The discrepancy has led LocalCircles to call for independent fuel quality audits at retail outlets, amid suspicions that actual ethanol percentages may exceed the 20% limit or that moisture contamination is worsening the fuel's performance.

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Legal precedents and official dismissals

Adding gravity to the situation, a consumer court recently ordered an automotive manufacturer to refund a customer or replace their vehicle after ethanol-blended petrol caused catastrophic engine failure. Despite this, the central government and the automotive lobby remain steadfast. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has asserted there is no conclusive scientific evidence linking E20 fuel to premature engine failure. Testing agencies like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) claim that controlled lab conditions show a negligible efficiency drop of just 2% to 6%, which clashes directly with real-world driver experiences.

The government's pitch for ethanol blending

The government continues to promote ethanol blending as a win-win for the economy and the agricultural sector. Domestically produced from sugarcane and maize, ethanol provides a reliable income stream for Indian farmers. Furthermore, cutting reliance on crude oil imports saves billions in foreign exchange reserves. Authorities also argue that E20 reduces engine knocking and cleans internal carbon deposits, theoretically keeping the engine cleaner over its lifespan, whilst offering a smoother driving experience through more efficient combustion.

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The looming push to E25

Having achieved its 20% nationwide blending target in April 2025—well ahead of the original 2030 deadline—the government is already laying the groundwork for E25. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified the IS 19850:2026 standard for fuel blends higher than E20. While officials assure that the commercial launch of E25 will only occur once the vehicle ecosystem is fully prepared, automotive experts warn that rushing into higher blends without resolving current E20 reliability issues could deal a heavy financial blow to average vehicle owners.