The Kerala government will commence distributing free Onam food kits to Yellow ration cardholders (Antyodaya Anna Yojana or AAY) and residents of various welfare institutions from August 10. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob announced that the distribution of these festive kits is scheduled to be completed by Uthradom day, which falls on August 25.

As per the estimates from June 2026, a total of 6,09,305 food kits are required across the state. Each kit, packaged in an eco-friendly cloth bag, comprises 16 essential items and is valued at approximately ₹854. The state government has sanctioned ₹53 crore for this welfare initiative, and final-stage preparations by both the Civil Supplies Department and Supplyco are currently underway.

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To ensure a steady supply of staples during the festival season, 1,65,932 metric tonnes of rice and 24,506 metric tonnes of wheat will be made available in the market. In addition, special Onam rations for non-priority blue cardholders will begin next month, offering them 3 kg of rice at ₹10.90 per kg and 2 kg of wheat at ₹8.70 per kg.

Supplyco Onam fairs to control price hikes

As part of its market intervention strategy, Supplyco will organise three Mega Trade Fairs, 11 District Fairs, and 126 constituency-level Onam Markets across Kerala. The Mega Trade Fairs will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode from August 8 to 25, while the district fairs are scheduled from August 16 to 25. Highlighting the departmental developments, the Minister noted that the government has allocated ₹448.05 crore to the department since assuming office. Additionally, out of 76,338 online applications received for priority ration cards, 73,024 have been approved and issued.

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What is inside the free Onam kit?

The free festive kit curated for AAY cardholders and welfare home residents includes 16 items, featuring several products from the state's popular Sabari brand. The items are as follows:

• Sugar - 1 kg

• Coconut oil - 1 litre

• Toor dal - 250 g

• Green gram dal - 250 g

• Red cowpea - 250 g

• Chickpeas - 500 g

• Ghee - 100 ml

• Sabari Payasam koottu - 40 g

• Sabari Gold tea powder - 250 g

• Sabari Payasam mix - 200 g

• Sabari Sambar powder - 100 g

• Sabari Chilli powder - 100 g

• Sabari Turmeric powder - 100 g

• Sabari Coriander powder - 100 g

• Sabari Salt - 1 kg

• Eco-friendly cloth bag